Rodgers Brothers Continues to Hold Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding as Stock Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 1,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,577 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $392.89. About 798,190 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – THE UNITS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ONTARIO, CANADA, AND ALONG EAST COAST OF UNITED STATES; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 936,117 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.30 million, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.27. About 861,103 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,153 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,388 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt, -based fund reported 1,900 shares. Interocean stated it has 3,987 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 26 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.23% or 3,360 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership owns 2,466 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp owns 45,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Lc holds 3,420 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.25M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hourglass Cap Llc has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,080 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,570 shares. Smith Moore And Comm owns 592 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.69% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). King Luther has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Focused Wealth holds 186 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 85,307 shares to 7.88M shares, valued at $143.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.