Rodgers Brothers Boosted Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $411,264; Chevron New (CVX) Position Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 70.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,271 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 3,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 3.98 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,490 were accumulated by Plancorp Limited Liability Corp. Alexandria Cap Ltd Co invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aldebaran Fincl Incorporated invested in 6,409 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stephens Ar reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Natixis reported 418,718 shares. Hillsdale Investment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chicago Equity Prns accumulated 69,215 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 3.57M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset has 1,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Snow Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,370 shares. 2,300 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.33% or 677,846 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 7,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,790 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 90,813 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.26% stake. Edgestream Prns Lp holds 2,145 shares. 12,156 are held by Pitcairn. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.81% or 2.28 million shares. Ssi Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 1.85% or 56,180 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 4,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aldebaran Financial reported 14,099 shares. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability reported 26,642 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 77,248 were reported by Guardian Cap Advisors L P. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc, New York-based fund reported 25,690 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,340 shares to 3,990 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).