Rodgers Brothers Boosted Holding in Southern Co (SO); Wellington Shields Capital Management Maintains Stake in Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 17,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 98,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 13.64M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 289.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 13,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,268 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 4,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 3.69M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks slip from record highs after Trump says ‘long way to go’ on trade talks with China – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 was bought by Clark Henry A III.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 17,390 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.29% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 298,130 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mraz Amerine Assoc invested in 0.11% or 6,890 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,372 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alphamark Ltd Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,580 shares. 45,681 were reported by Wills Fin Grp. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,400 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 75,282 shares. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 128 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5,193 shares to 6,613 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,734 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).