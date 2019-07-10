Rocky Shoes & Boots (RCKY) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $838,327; Ghost Tree Capital Lowered Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $18.25 Million; Share Value Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (RCKY) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 36,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,520 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 290,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 16,691 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.07. About 385,256 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19,283 shares to 133,739 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $2.66M for 19.19 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 0% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.25% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 153,134 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 46,565 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,310 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 1,422 shares. 11,238 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl. 254,520 were reported by North Star Invest Mngmt Corp. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 312 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 49,297 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,958 shares. Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.21% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 55,022 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company accumulated 31,879 shares.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 115,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Swiss Fran by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $108.83 million activity. 686,820 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $50.14 million on Wednesday, February 20. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Johnson Craig A sold $1.04M. $18.98 million worth of stock was sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp reported 292,066 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,780 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 152,937 shares. Principal Gp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,559 shares. 10,760 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 32,807 shares stake. Century Companies Inc holds 23,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.34M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 210,115 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 149,527 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 20,400 shares. Fil Ltd reported 57,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 235,975 shares.