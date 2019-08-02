Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR) Comparison side by side

As Confectioners companies, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE:TR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 9 1.53 N/A 0.39 22.96 Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 37 4.54 N/A 0.87 42.75

Demonstrates Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 8.6% Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Competitively, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.2% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.3% of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.61% of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 8.43% 6.89% -7.63% 7.66% -12.62% 5.63% Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. 1.72% -0.35% -2.56% 12.58% 29.56% 15.21%

For the past year Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. was less bullish than Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. The company sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.