Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) is a company in the Confectioners industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has 44.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.00% institutional ownership for its competitors. 12.6% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.43% of all Confectioners companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0.00% 11.40% 8.30% Industry Average 10.45% 50.10% 11.50%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. N/A 9 25.05 Industry Average 875.21M 8.38B 29.68

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.00 1.50 2.63

The competitors have a potential upside of 65.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. 0.79% -0.83% 9.68% 17.24% -17.36% 11.73% Industry Average 1.87% 4.37% 12.42% 18.77% 38.70% 20.51%

Liquidity

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.58 shows that Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.51 which is 49.50% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.’s rivals beat Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc.