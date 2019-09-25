Rocky Mountain Advisers Holding in Southern Co (SO) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Novagold Resources (NG) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 548,014 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 950,045 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 485,670 shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 28,791 shares to 223,404 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,656 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company owns 208,709 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 2.28M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 156,341 shares. James Inv Research owns 3,100 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Greenleaf Trust reported 5,085 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com accumulated 48,726 shares. Optimum Invest accumulated 0.45% or 24,901 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 519,356 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv reported 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Clark Cap Management Group Inc stated it has 176,123 shares. Montecito Retail Bank And Tru owns 7,135 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.