Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Holding in Southern Co (SO) by $488,620 as Share Value Rose; Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 2.13 million shares traded or 64.97% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 40 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.25-2.50 PCT IN DECEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.53 million shares traded or 59.00% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 78,851 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $54.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).