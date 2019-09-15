Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $488,620; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 63,898 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, down from 65,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.49M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Homrich And Berg owns 3,764 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Com reported 10 shares. Haverford Financial Serv Inc has invested 5.99% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 22,075 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Llc stated it has 13,714 shares. Adi Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,000 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Qci Asset Management New York owns 82,341 shares. American Money Mngmt Llc holds 17,875 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. First Foundation holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 109,284 shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 13,659 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest owns 9,755 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 18,689 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 24,610 shares to 312,747 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.19% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 149,434 shares. Enterprise Services Corp reported 3,658 shares. 1.52 million are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Joel Isaacson Ltd Com reported 5,025 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.23% or 249,653 shares. Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 4,000 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 71,145 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il owns 4,884 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 550 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,090 shares. 47,126 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt. Old Natl Fincl Bank In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,461 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).