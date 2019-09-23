Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Decreased Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $488,620 as Market Valuation Rose; Tenaris (TS) Market Valuation Declined While Westwood Global Investments Has Lifted Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 1.59M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 1.34M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Argentine Court Reverses Decision Against Tenaris’s CEO and Chairman – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenaris Can Potentially Rebound In The Medium Term – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris to Acquire IPSCO Tubulars from TMK – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tenaris announces the convening of General Shareholders Meeting to consider the delisting of its shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.93 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects accumulated 19,056 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Diversified Trust Communications holds 0.03% or 10,132 shares in its portfolio. 136,983 are owned by Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership. Federated Investors Pa holds 1.27% or 9.50M shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 44,955 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 215,971 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 671 shares. State Street invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,996 shares. Park Oh reported 0.11% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.69M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,884 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 941,229 shares. Benedict Finance Advisors stated it has 16,203 shares.