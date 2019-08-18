Rocky Brands (RCKY) to pay $0.14 on Sep 17, 2019; Shorts at WILLIAM HILL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WIMHF) Lowered By 1.08%

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:RCKY) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Rocky Brands Inc’s current price of $28.53 translates into 0.49% yield. Rocky Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 25,462 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program

WILLIAM HILL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIMHF) had a decrease of 1.08% in short interest. WIMHF’s SI was 4.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.08% from 4.84M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 1226 days are for WILLIAM HILL PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIMHF)’s short sellers to cover WIMHF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.064 during the last trading session, reaching $1.964. About 100 shares traded. William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $210.95 million. It operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and other specialty retailers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Corp owns 254,520 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 12,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1,667 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 9,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Citigroup stated it has 1,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,958 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 11,238 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment reported 55,875 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability invested in 1,031 shares or 0% of the stock.

