Rocky Brands (RCKY) to pay $0.14 on Sep 17, 2019; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:RCKY) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Rocky Brands Inc’s current price of $27.98 translates into 0.50% yield. Rocky Brands Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 20,454 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 41.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 25,707 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 35,682 shares with $5.43M value, down from 61,389 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 1.16M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap Invsts has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.22M shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1,663 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 0.22% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ariel Investments Llc reported 416,696 shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 5,530 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Btc Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1,742 shares. Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,943 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 489 shares. L And S Advsrs owns 8,105 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Live Your Vision holds 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 30 shares. 42,392 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Com.

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 654,389 shares to 2.37 million valued at $78.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) stake by 1.64 million shares and now owns 4.28M shares. Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $198 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.71’s average target is 47.72% above currents $123.01 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $185 target in Monday, April 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 45,745 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 4,133 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 31,879 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Llc has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). 153,134 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Bowling Port Ltd holds 0.21% or 55,022 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 228,324 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Earnest Lc has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Panagora Asset accumulated 62,182 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 84,703 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 104 shares. 1,016 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited Company. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 28,742 shares stake.

