Rocky Brands (RCKY) Shareholder Eam Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $982,537; Community Bank Of Raymore Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 4.00 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 42,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,121 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 58,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 12,118 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon customers have the nation’s best performing network for 12th straight time and the gap is growing, according to latest scientific testing – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $2.66 million for 20.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares to 311,900 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corporation.

