Rocky Brands (RCKY) Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Shares Rose While Agf Investments America Lifted Stake by $998,891

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 57,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The institutional investor held 285,740 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 228,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 12,094 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 103.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 41,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 20,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 1.46 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 734,838 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $153.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 150,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.03M shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold RCKY shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 2.62% more from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De holds 28,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). North Star Mngmt Corporation stated it has 252,245 shares. 19,883 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 493 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 588 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 159,041 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 586 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 145 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) or 1,905 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Prelude Capital Lc invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,310 shares. Barry Investment holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 20,874 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 209,989 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 3.52M shares. Hexavest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 34,394 are held by Mariner Llc. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 179,004 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Orca Mngmt reported 54,808 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 8 shares. 4,320 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Cap Management accumulated 963 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bb&T Securities has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).