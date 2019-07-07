Rocky Brands (RCKY) Holder Friess Associates Lowered Position by $415,035 as Market Value Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Holding in Msa Safety (MSA) as Market Value Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,511 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 51,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 18,648 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has declined 4.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 11,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,412 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 147,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $104.29. About 53,106 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.27 million for 22.28 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNC’s Gregory B. Jordan Elected to MSA Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MSA Safety Completes Acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSA Safety Isn’t Overvalued, Just Binary – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSA Expands V-Series Line of Fall Protection Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Sei Invs holds 0% or 516 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 62,879 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 23,807 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 2,719 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 1.35M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 78,465 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. State Teachers Retirement holds 52,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23,316 shares to 108,616 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 11,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $2.66M for 19.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 183,698 shares to 593,498 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc. by 2,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold RCKY shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 4.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 187,769 shares. Citigroup holds 1,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 588 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 79,134 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 47,428 shares. State Street has 107,381 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 1,667 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 242,417 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 155,061 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,016 shares. Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,422 shares. 3,958 were reported by Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Footwear players press Trump on tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tariffs Likely on Imported Shoes: Death Knell for US Footwear? – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear and Apparel Industry Outlook: Steady Growth Ahead – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.