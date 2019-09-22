Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Reaches $32.46 52-Week High; Sharps Compliance (SMED) Sentiment Is 1.17

Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 7 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 6 decreased and sold equity positions in Sharps Compliance Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.74 million shares, down from 3.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sharps Compliance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

The stock of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) hit a new 52-week high and has $34.08 target or 5.00% above today’s $32.46 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $240.10M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $34.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $12.00M more. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 62,996 shares traded or 92.22% up from the average. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO

More notable recent Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Sharps Compliance Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SMED) ROE Of 0.8%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sharps Compliance (SMED) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sharps Compliance Appoints Linda Brock as Vice President of Sales – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings on October, 23. SMED’s profit will be $161,374 for 105.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Sharps Compliance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $67.78 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It has a 420 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

The stock increased 2.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 25,921 shares traded or 61.77% up from the average. Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has risen 5.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- Multi-Lumen Central Venous Catheterization Kit with Blue FlexTip(R) Catheter and Sharps Safety; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 25/04/2018 – SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.05; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. for 164,700 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,425 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 283,983 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,321 shares.

Analysts await Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. RCKY’s profit will be $4.66 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Rocky Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rocky Brands, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rocky Brands, Inc. Appoints Tracie A. Winbigler to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 2.62% more from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 49,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 4,613 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,380 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate invested in 0% or 436 shares. Invesco invested in 37,302 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs L P holds 0% or 12,183 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 9,675 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,654 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 191,300 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 56,950 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc accumulated 900 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 13,900 shares.