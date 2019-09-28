Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Major companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical Inc. 3 -0.18 58.45M -0.65 0.00 AbbVie Inc. 68 1.84 1.48B 3.54 18.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rockwell Medical Inc. and AbbVie Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical Inc. 2,150,715,678.70% -183.1% -78% AbbVie Inc. 2,179,034,157.83% -100.3% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Rockwell Medical Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. AbbVie Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rockwell Medical Inc. are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor AbbVie Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Rockwell Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Rockwell Medical Inc. and AbbVie Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AbbVie Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Rockwell Medical Inc. has a 266.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc.’s potential upside is 7.88% and its average price target is $80.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Rockwell Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than AbbVie Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares and 71% of AbbVie Inc. shares. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Comparatively, AbbVie Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7% AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74%

For the past year Rockwell Medical Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance while AbbVie Inc. has -27.74% weaker performance.

Summary

AbbVie Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Rockwell Medical Inc.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.