Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Comparing side by side

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 3.12 N/A -0.65 0.00 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 20 12.95 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rockwell Medical Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rockwell Medical Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78% Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta means Rockwell Medical Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Heron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rockwell Medical Inc. are 2.6 and 2.3. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc. has 4.4 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. and Heron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rockwell Medical Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a 252.00% upside potential. Heron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 110.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Rockwell Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7% Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77%

For the past year Rockwell Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Heron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Heron Therapeutics Inc. beats Rockwell Medical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.