Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.65 0.00 Grifols S.A. 20 0.00 N/A 0.60 37.96

Table 1 highlights Rockwell Medical Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rockwell Medical Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rockwell Medical Inc. and Grifols S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Grifols S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 362.18% and an $11 average price target. On the other hand, Grifols S.A.’s potential downside is -11.32% and its average price target is $19.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Rockwell Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Grifols S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.84% of Grifols S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7% Grifols S.A. 1.07% 8.95% 20.17% 20.81% 4.84% 23.97%

For the past year Rockwell Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Grifols S.A.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats Rockwell Medical Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.