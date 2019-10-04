Rockwell Med (RMTI) Holder Perkins Capital Management Increased Stake; Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Med Inc (RMTI) by 113.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 507,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.81% . The institutional investor held 952,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 445,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 19,935 shares traded. Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) has declined 34.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RMTI News: 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL CEO ROB CHIOINI SAYS INSTRUCTED CFO TO REMAIN IN CURRENT DUTIES; 22/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 24/05/2018 – Rockwell Medical: Hearing Scheduled for Friday Mornin; 25/05/2018 – RICHMOND BROTHERS SAYS ON MAY 24, DELIVERED LETTER TO ROCKWELL MEDICAL BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Rockwell Medical Announces Triferic Presentations at the 2018 National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings; 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC – INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS PROCEEDING UNDER TWO NON-CONFLICTED INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS PATRICK BAGLEY AND RONALD BOYD; 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL – CEO CONTINUES TO SERVE AS CEO CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL CEO INFORMED THAT INDEPENDENCE HAS COMMENCED; 22/05/2018 – ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC RMTI.O – SPECIAL TRANSITION COMMITTEE WILL REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL A NEW CEO IS APPOINTED

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63M, up from 302,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 75,870 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 3.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.52, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold RMTI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 184.99% more from 10.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf stated it has 12,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). Legal General Plc invested in 0% or 9,768 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 12,125 shares. Citigroup owns 30,779 shares. Jag invested in 0.01% or 25,750 shares. 9,000 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Comm. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 11,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) for 500 shares. 16,121 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 27,650 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 208,585 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. Shares for $9,048 were bought by Richmond David S..

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 85,595 shares to 569,300 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avinger Inc by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,675 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 14,100 shares to 563,400 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,451 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 12,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Franklin Res owns 199,217 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Landscape Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Axa has 0.05% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Zeke Cap Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Utah Retirement invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Stifel holds 3,970 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 377 shares. Ckw Group Incorporated holds 300 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 12 West Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 4.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).