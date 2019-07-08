Rockwell Intl (ROK) Position Held by Orleans Capital Management Corp; As Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Valuation Declined, Dodge & Cox Cut Position by $2.85 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Intl (ROK) by 109.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 499,402 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK)

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 259,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 606,789 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, down from 866,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.77 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 29/03/2018 – CANADIAN UTILITIES LTD CU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE ; TARGET PRICE C$42; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 16/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $61; 13/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH UNDERPERFORM, $2.50 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES FOR BACK-OFFICE COOPERATION WITH OTHER SWISS BANKS; 27/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 490P FROM 470P; 07/03/2018 – India’s state-run banks facing over $3 bln of losses on bonds in Jan-March – Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC FINL.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH UNDERPERFORM, $9 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 365 FROM DKK 350; 16/03/2018 – CIFI HOLDINGS GROUP CO LTD 0884.HK : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$8.10 FROM HK$5.60; RATING OUTPERFORM

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 1.04 million shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $121.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 2.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.