Rockwell Intl (ROK) Position Boosted by Orleans Capital Management Corp; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 770,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42 million, down from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 3.96 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Intl (ROK) by 109.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Rockwell Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 541,563 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $46.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

