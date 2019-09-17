Rockwell Automation (ROK) Valuation Declined While Cabot Wealth Management Has Lifted by $1.66 Million Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Position Held by Blue Edge Capital Llc

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $165.8. About 1.14 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4,669 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791.16 million, up from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $177.07. About 10.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lpl Ltd holds 31,192 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stifel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jensen Investment Mgmt owns 4,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 12 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 10,986 shares. Allstate stated it has 20,784 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 12,274 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 20,740 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreno Evelyn V reported 40,674 shares. Capital Investors has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1.80 million shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 77,963 shares to 411,368 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,798 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

