Rockwell Automation (ROK) to pay $0.97 on Sep 10, 2019; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Its Aflac (AFL) Position

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) is expected to pay $0.97 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:ROK) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.97 dividend. Rockwell Automation Inc’s current price of $167.22 translates into 0.58% yield. Rockwell Automation Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $167.22. About 2.42 million shares traded or 164.21% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 11,323 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 401,205 shares with $20.06M value, up from 389,882 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $40.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.10 million shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $5600 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II also sold $1.82 million worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aflac Q2 EPS beats, reaffirms 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aflac Incorporated Announces Second Quarter Results, Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings of $817 Million, Affirms 2019 Adjusted EPS Outlook, Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 85,222 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.02% or 57,560 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 123,688 are held by Toth Fin Advisory. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 10,787 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Hyman Charles D has 7,420 shares. 13,691 were reported by Girard Ptnrs. Pinnacle Ptnrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 78,452 are owned by Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Co. Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 648,873 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 154,461 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 5,146 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Greenleaf invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) CEO Blake Moret on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c, Revenues Miss; FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ROK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating.