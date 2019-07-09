Rockwell Automation (ROK) to pay $0.97 on Sep 10, 2019; Last Week NiSource Inc. (NI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) is expected to pay $0.97 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:ROK) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.97 dividend. Rockwell Automation Inc’s current price of $157.44 translates into 0.62% yield. Rockwell Automation Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.44. About 778,258 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.97 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 62,984 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 5.92M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has 391,790 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 393,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 14,081 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 925 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). First Republic holds 0% or 13,113 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 77,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,706 are held by Assetmark Inc.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Columbia Gas customers to see refunds in July or August bills – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: NiSource (NI) Said to Plan Sale of Unit Tied to Gas Explosions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.76 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M

Among 4 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rockwell Automation has $21500 highest and $15900 lowest target. $177.40’s average target is 12.68% above currents $157.44 stock price. Rockwell Automation had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,609 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 106,202 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability reported 7,810 shares stake. Washington-based Washington Trust State Bank has invested 0.33% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tuttle Tactical, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,910 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 848 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M accumulated 78,153 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,200 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.12% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 171,092 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 20,113 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 34,490 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 190 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs Corp.