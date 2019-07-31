Rockwell Automation (ROK) to pay $0.97 on Sep 10, 2019; Dana Investment Advisors Raised Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 4.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 32,090 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 800,986 shares with $12.62 million value, up from 768,896 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 6.10M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) is expected to pay $0.97 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:ROK) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.97 dividend. Rockwell Automation Inc's current price of $165.39 translates into 0.59% yield. Rockwell Automation Inc's dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.39. About 1.08 million shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.35 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Rockwell Automation, Inc. shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Aviance Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 1,532 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tiedemann Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 6,572 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Portland Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Blackrock Inc holds 10.68 million shares. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% stake. Puzo Michael J invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 42,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orleans Mgmt Corporation La invested in 8,180 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Utd Cap Financial Advisers has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What's in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool" on July 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rockwell Automation Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Com accumulated 0.07% or 41,545 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 116,354 shares stake. Northern Tru stated it has 11.67M shares. Sky Inv Group Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 25,276 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.04% or 383,919 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 902,059 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 37,355 were accumulated by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Carret Asset Lc reported 19,514 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Basswood Capital Ltd Llc has 1.23% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.20 million shares. Hanson Mcclain has 73 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 3.99 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1,330 are owned by First Personal Fincl Svcs.

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 0.70% above currents $18.54 stock price. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $17 target in Thursday, April 4 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Wedbush.