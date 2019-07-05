Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Value Declined While Symphony Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $371,875; As Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Stock Declined, Foundry Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $679,125

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 123.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 926,911 shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 45,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 195,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Essa Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 4,721 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has risen 2.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (evening); 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Shr Consolidation; 20/04/2018 – DJ ESSA Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESSA); 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing; 16/04/2018 – DreamBox Learning® Delivers Record 350M Personalized Lessons, Remains the Only Digital Elementary Math Program With Strong Evidence of Efficacy for ESSA; 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold ESSA shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 7.29% less from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 6,432 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp holds 73,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 2,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.01% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 53,010 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 169,369 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Co reported 119,600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 494,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Northern Trust owns 131,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Legal And General Public Ltd Co owns 1,450 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 22,327 shares to 117,705 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennsylvania Real Estate Trst (NYSE:PEI) by 411,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5,034 activity. The insider Gray Peter A bought 1,650 shares worth $25,329.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 1.68 million shares to 363,313 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,302 shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).