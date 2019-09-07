Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake Has Raised by Loomis Sayles & Company L P; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Stake in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Increased by $542,971

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 102.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 7,496 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 3,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.42. About 261,615 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 1,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 16,246 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 14,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $161.04. About 1.02 million shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 119,971 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,870 shares. Community Bank Na has 912 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 212 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd holds 16,028 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 5,426 shares. Pitcairn reported 3,175 shares. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,681 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc holds 149,628 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 19,864 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 4,374 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,134 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12 shares stake. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 34,781 shares to 2,337 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 241,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,168 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 206,553 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 3,361 shares. Tennessee-based Moon Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Jefferies Gru Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 8,532 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 2,016 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Parametric Portfolio Assocs invested in 212,709 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 87,897 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com. First Trust Lp invested in 64,938 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,562 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Dupont Corporation owns 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 3,212 shares. 53,170 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 42,544 shares stake. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 480,200 shares or 0.64% of the stock.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,606 shares to 2,671 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,342 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).