Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Declined While Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Holding; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position Lifted by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 180,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $163.98. About 391,286 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 376,546 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares to 23,576 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 85,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,447 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 6,572 shares. 79,315 were reported by Boston Family Office Lc. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 2,760 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 2,797 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 13,345 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 36,642 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Washington Comml Bank stated it has 11,790 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 22,733 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wafra holds 46,876 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 534,053 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 169,331 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 31,982 shares stake.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 4.48M shares to 184,080 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 136,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).