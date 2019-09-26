Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Lowered Its Position by $1.23 Million; Shelton Capital Management Has Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $2.52 Million; Valuation Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 111,816 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.29M, down from 119,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.49. About 959,250 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 1359.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 35,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 38,158 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 2,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline reported 4,034 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Transamerica Fin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paloma Management stated it has 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Colony Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bsw Wealth Partners reported 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 30,110 were accumulated by Davy Asset Mgmt. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 0.05% or 8,807 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Trust accumulated 16,341 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,839 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 6,588 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co holds 100,150 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,820 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.98% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gyroscope Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 5,585 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 448 shares to 230 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,149 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT) by 16,007 shares to 104,428 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 6,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.17M for 20.96 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,514 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 592,876 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Blair William Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 41,041 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 53,408 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Howe Rusling stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Putnam Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 4,408 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 1,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 6,327 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Co owns 2,675 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation reported 1,784 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.18% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

