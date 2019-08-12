Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Holding by $385,000; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $313,725; Stock Price Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $272.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 18,389 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 20,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $151.1. About 194,141 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 174,651 shares to 516,151 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 274,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru reported 39,610 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 16,078 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,768 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cap Fund Mngmt owns 27,833 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bb&T has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 8.85M shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 272,940 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 6,112 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 584,787 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.3% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.10M for 16.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.