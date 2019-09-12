Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Declined While Apg Asset Management Nv Has Increased Holding by $8.39 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised Its Position in Mercer Intl (MERC) by $310,500 as Share Price Declined

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 58,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 191,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, up from 132,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 588,683 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 36.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 76,900 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 56,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 226,756 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 19,496 shares to 182,154 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 899,303 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 44,439 shares. City Fl stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,670 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Inc reported 11,571 shares. California-based Mechanics Bank Tru Department has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 8,893 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 47,525 shares. Next Financial Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). New Jersey-based Caxton Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Aurora Counsel owns 9,046 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. National Pension Service holds 0.08% or 155,017 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Lp stated it has 201,478 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 2,468 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,000 activity.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Four Breakout Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercer International: Well-Positioned And Seems Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer International Inc. Reports Strong 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.