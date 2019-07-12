Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Has Cut as Market Value Declined

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 8.24 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 91,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 62,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, down from 154,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 1.07M shares traded or 24.65% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Isn’t Pricing In Growth Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Coca-Cola wins right to sell energy drink in arbitration with Monster – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Inch up as Investors Await Fed Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares to 579,822 shares, valued at $65.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 33,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.19% or 21,415 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 21,855 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 30,000 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 0.46% or 1.47 million shares. Mai Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. 7,560 were reported by Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested 1.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Valley National Advisers Incorporated owns 33,612 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv has 246,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Company reported 390,706 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 32,043 shares stake. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com owns 3.60 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Ri holds 24,814 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 70,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.01% or 3,868 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,253 shares. Stanley has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Puzo Michael J holds 21,253 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank holds 11,790 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 8.85M shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.01% or 20,146 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1St Source Bancorp reported 3,995 shares stake. 63,968 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 425,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Td Asset reported 137,033 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kwmg Lc accumulated 14,654 shares.