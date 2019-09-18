Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $8.80 Million; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stock Price Declined, Sg Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $1.50 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 78,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 933,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99M, up from 855,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 887,942 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY NET REVENUES $ 816.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 54,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 97,144 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, down from 151,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $162.42. About 496,247 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16 million for 20.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 257,647 shares to 849,737 shares, valued at $100.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 72,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 131,730 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Company has 61,223 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,881 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,536 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 6,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 546,688 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Wafra Inc, a New York-based fund reported 46,876 shares. Moreover, Janney Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 133 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 49,836 shares. 216 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.13% or 2,456 shares in its portfolio. 2,023 are owned by Colony Gru Ltd Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 63,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanlon Mngmt has 1.66M shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 53,260 shares. Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 933,965 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has 14,704 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Ltd Com holds 40,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 18,784 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 18,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,629 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 43,878 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.04 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). 3,676 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Gp Inc.