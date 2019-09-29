Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Position; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Stock Declined, Zacks Investment Management Boosted Its Holding by $488,100

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 677,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.38 million, up from 672,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 1.97 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 57,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 25,468 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 83,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. 3,580 shares were bought by FALZON ROBERT, worth $300,648 on Monday, September 9. Lowrey Charles F bought 7,500 shares worth $627,600.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 7,515 shares to 46,080 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,694 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 7,273 shares to 45,497 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings.