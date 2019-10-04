Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Stake; As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 33,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 58,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 92,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 101,187 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20M, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.21. About 192,168 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,734 shares to 38,762 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,883 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $106.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 33,410 shares to 92,708 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 94,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.