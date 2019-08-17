Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Davis R M Trimmed Its Holding; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Share Value Declined, Parnassus Investments Increased Position

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 28,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.03 million, up from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.41 million shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Corp (ROK) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 9,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 78,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 88,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $150.31. About 853,134 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 391,304 shares to 8.84 million shares, valued at $228.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 359,672 shares. Madrona Financial Ser Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,095 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 96,754 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.44% or 550,155 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 191,388 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 17,200 shares stake. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 90,614 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 5,211 shares. Brown Advisory has 4,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,118 are held by Zevin Asset Management Llc. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 3,768 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cordasco Financial Network holds 0.81% or 6,794 shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.19% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 6.16% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $262.09 million for 16.78 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc invested in 0.09% or 10,806 shares. 24,535 were reported by Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc. 41,119 were reported by Westpac Bk. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa accumulated 192,456 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,220 shares. 23,405 are owned by Macquarie Group Ltd. King Luther Mngmt Corp invested in 461,812 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 2,780 shares. Moreover, Acropolis Investment Management Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,951 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ardevora Asset Management Llp invested in 0.95% or 206,400 shares.