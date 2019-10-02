Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake; Hamel Associates Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $155.9. About 1.13 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $190.1. About 1.47M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Cancer Results to Watch at This Weekendâ€™s European Society of Medical Oncology Congress – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Amgen – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Preferred Limited Co holds 0.01% or 163 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt holds 29,119 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.41% or 517,558 shares. 5,510 were reported by Capital City Trust Fl. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.63% stake. Field And Main Bancshares has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 113,058 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 224,142 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.31% or 99,706 shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 22,295 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Perritt Capital holds 0.19% or 2,711 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,336 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company has 2,147 shares. Pggm Invests accumulated 0.09% or 104,583 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.36% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 121,316 shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 4,065 shares. Parkside Bancshares & accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 511,606 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd reported 9,537 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 25,426 shares stake. Washington Tru stated it has 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sterling Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 20,740 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pinnacle Assoc reported 9,431 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 6,000 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 161,561 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.97% or 90,864 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,838 shares to 238,798 shares, valued at $16.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,450 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).