Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Increases Position in Amgen (AMGN)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.06M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se Adr (LVMUY) by 12,942 shares to 172,068 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 258,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.74M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,442 shares to 171,450 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 77,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,368 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.