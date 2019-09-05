Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Value Declined While Davis R M Trimmed Position; Corvex Management LP Position in Zendesk (ZEN) Cut by $69.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Corp (ROK) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 9,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 78,153 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 88,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 665,147 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 737,113 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zendesk Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $228.16M for 19.21 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Ltd Partnership accumulated 173,668 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boston Family Office Lc invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Pension Service holds 171,092 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.1% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 80,073 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 338,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 1,870 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 23,257 shares. Cambiar Ltd Com reported 187,536 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 2,735 shares. Fort Point Cap Prns Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Guggenheim Lc accumulated 27,619 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.25% or 5,036 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 214,762 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.44% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).