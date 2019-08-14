Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped Its Position; Private Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 4,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 991,541 shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 1.34M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP has 13,410 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company owns 264 shares. Citigroup reported 658,008 shares stake. Washington holds 57,844 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,880 shares. Schmidt P J accumulated 0.23% or 4,391 shares. Adirondack Tru Company reported 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 22,986 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 115 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication accumulated 0.25% or 48,666 shares. 1,809 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management Inc holds 1,903 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,912 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 13,563 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 29,620 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.04% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 253 shares. 8,510 are owned by Papp L Roy Associates. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,935 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. 2,867 are owned by Advisor Limited Liability Corp. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amica Mutual Insur Company holds 0.09% or 4,229 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,790 shares. 3,306 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd. Pggm Invests reported 58,583 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,091 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 18,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 604 shares to 13,023 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,159 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).