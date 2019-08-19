Rockwell Automation (ROK) Share Price Declined While Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Stake; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Kcm Investment Advisors Lifted Holding by $437,448

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 6.57 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 83,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 78,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 394,434 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.60 million activity. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 209,306 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 578,262 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 15,273 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,805 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.06% or 3,292 shares. Epoch Invest holds 1.74% or 6.02 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division accumulated 1,573 shares. Ferguson Wellman accumulated 708,100 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Com reported 936 shares. Magnetar accumulated 0.01% or 5,497 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 6,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Mngmt owns 919,621 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icahn building position in Occidental Petroleum – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Carl Icahn aims to replace Occidental Petroleum board members over Anadarko deal – Houston Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Icahn names nominees for Oxy board, including former Shell Oil president – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 8,692 shares to 42,267 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,657 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Atria Invests Limited invested in 0.04% or 4,943 shares. Pggm holds 58,583 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiemann Inv has invested 0.21% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 534,053 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 42,926 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 984 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cetera Ltd Llc holds 4,091 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 71,122 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 461,812 shares. Symphony Asset Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Riverbridge Prns, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,495 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Acropolis Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,951 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,861 shares to 51,765 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 14,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,221 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).