Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position Lifted by Davis-Rea Ltd; As Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rose, American Financial Group Lowered Its Stake

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 198.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 569,862 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 359,300 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Net Long-Term Outflows $2.7B

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.87 million for 10.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

