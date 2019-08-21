Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding Maintained by Cambiar Investors Llc; Lionstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Cintas (CTAS) by $6.34 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $267.67. About 37,313 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91 million, up from 179,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.94. About 32,975 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Rockwell Automation Break the Cycle? – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,481 shares. Wagner Bowman Management accumulated 0.06% or 1,393 shares. Fiduciary Company stated it has 13,563 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,696 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc owns 200 shares. Millennium Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Washington Cap Mngmt Inc has 2,100 shares. Associated Banc reported 2,429 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Trillium Asset Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,926 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.18% or 9,577 shares in its portfolio. 10,200 were reported by Quantitative Inv Management Limited Company. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,956 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 208,777 shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $217.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,945 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 31.27 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Help People Living with Diabetes Thrive in the Workplace – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Check out this yearâ€™s finalists for Americaâ€™s Best Restroom: PHOTOS – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 4,835 shares in its portfolio. 104 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W And has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tributary Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,600 shares. Albion Fincl Ut has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,506 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 145,573 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Park National Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,037 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability reported 1,690 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 130,079 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Captrust Finance Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 4,116 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 382,548 shares.