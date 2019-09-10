Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding Held by Puzo Michael J; Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake Has Lifted by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 389,889 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $163.46. About 564,163 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $98.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 67,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Methanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Methanex (MEOH) Up 29% in 6 Months: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Growth From China Fuels Methanex – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Methanex: Demand Growth For Methanol Will Support Dividend Increases Despite Volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex to move ahead with Geismar 3 project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,760 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 2,271 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, New York-based fund reported 385,984 shares. Regions Corporation reported 2,797 shares. Morgan Stanley has 318,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability invested in 11,147 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 1,681 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,295 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 20,043 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 62,823 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3,700 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 23,159 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hemenway Trust Communication Llc stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, France-based fund reported 192,456 shares.