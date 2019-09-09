Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding Held by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; Orleans Capital Management Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $659,850 as Share Price Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $161.04. About 934,331 shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Mgmt Gp Lc holds 121,696 shares. American Research Mgmt Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 195,458 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kistler has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Automobile Association accumulated 245,811 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 14,991 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Paloma Prtn Management Communications invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amer Group owns 53,638 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 16,360 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 28,805 shares. Wafra invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 200 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares to 72,633 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Virginia Va accumulated 2% or 60,523 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 1.54% or 76,990 shares in its portfolio. Sky Group Ltd Liability stated it has 2.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts Com Ma owns 323,872 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1,890 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 50,773 shares or 0.59% of the stock. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company owns 38,698 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Limited invested in 1,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock owns 19,610 shares. Bowen Hanes & Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Affinity Lc owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 930 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Co has 2.57% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 73,342 shares. Levin Strategies LP holds 1.39% or 49,715 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.93 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.