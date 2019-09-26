Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Stake by $58.77 Million; Radware LTD (RDWR) Position Boosted by D-E Shaw & Company Inc

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 23,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The hedge fund held 301,449 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46 million, up from 278,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 90,284 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 167.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 360,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 575,725 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.32M, up from 215,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $162.42. About 839,375 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 910,900 shares to 256,300 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:AMP) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CBOE).

