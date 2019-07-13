Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Increased Position; First Merchants Continues to Hold Stake in Carnival Com (CCL)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Carnival Corp Com (CCL) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 13,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,163 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 35,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 55.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 11,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,021 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 20,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $160.36. About 1.08 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Carnival, Steelcase, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise After Draghi Hints at Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival adds seven new Baltimore-to-Bermuda cruises in 2020 – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,756 shares to 43,091 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,957 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 16,244 shares. 186,447 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 23,573 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,220 shares. 9,048 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Washington Bancshares owns 1,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 64,767 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.42% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 40,657 shares. Rnc Management Lc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 401,039 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 421 shares. Rdl Financial Inc reported 17,256 shares. First Bancshares And Trust Of Newtown stated it has 7,045 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mngmt holds 0.16% or 18,030 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,223 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 37,318 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.37M shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 45 shares. Fund Management Sa invested 0.04% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 86,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Choate Advisors reported 1,892 shares stake. Saturna Cap owns 300,000 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Oarsman Capital Incorporated owns 2,330 shares. 66,590 were accumulated by Amp Investors Limited. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 2,674 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) by 20,481 shares to 64,893 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 33,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,620 shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp..