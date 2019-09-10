Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Martin Currie LTD Upped Its Stake; Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Market Value Rose While Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Stake by $173.04 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 66,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 billion, down from 70,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 391,001 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 83,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 78,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $162.66. About 385,670 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 300,000 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc reported 130,603 shares stake. Century Cos owns 377,480 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 6,572 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.11% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 705 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 30,337 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 42,911 shares. Bb&T stated it has 9,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 17,054 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 413,693 shares. Fil has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,374 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 184,750 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation (ROK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,003 shares to 93,085 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 574,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 45,800 shares to 74,787 shares, valued at $1.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 7,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 580,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 27,700 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc has 131,765 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 261,109 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0% or 106,074 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 76,059 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 27,020 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). World Asset Management holds 4,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 7,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 21,888 shares.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $88.41 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.