Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holder Martin Currie LTD Lifted Its Stake; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Rose, Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.14 Million

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 83,043 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, up from 78,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $8.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.74. About 696,747 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 16,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 38,705 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 55,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 2.73 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. – TSN – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Tyson (TSN) – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 9/3: (LL) (COUP) (BOX) Higher; (SUP) (SB) (TSN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.91 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 13,731 shares to 18,356 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (NYSE:BPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Management Group Inc Ltd Co reported 0.33% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Horrell Management holds 31,468 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Hallmark Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 11,209 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 63,494 shares. 57,829 are held by Hightower Advsrs Llc. Old Natl Bancshares In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 51 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Lc. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Pension Serv owns 343,355 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 8,175 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Llc owns 4,383 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 3,418 shares. British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,725 shares. 13,563 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust Communications. Chem Natl Bank stated it has 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Middleton Ma holds 0.06% or 2,311 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 206,400 shares. 4,500 were reported by Btim Corp. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.26% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 2,395 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 948,972 shares. 34,490 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.